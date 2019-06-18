The Kernersville Chamber of Commerce is hosting Music at Twilight, sponsored by Kerner Ridge/Arbor Ridge, on Thursday, June 20 from 6 – 8 p.m. on the lawn at Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden. The concert is free.
For more, see the Tuesday, June 18, 2019 edition.
Music at Twilight
The Kernersville Chamber of Commerce is hosting Music at Twilight, sponsored by Kerner Ridge/Arbor Ridge, on Thursday, June 20 from 6 – 8 p.m. on the lawn at Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden. The concert is free.
Previous post: Brews for Moo
Next post: SRO contracts