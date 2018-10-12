Music at Twilight, sponsored by Arbor Ridge/Ridge Care, will be held on Thursday, October 11 from 6 – 8 p.m. at Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden (PJCBG), featuring Atlantic Coast Highway Band. The concert is free and family-friendly.
For more, see the Thursday, October 9, 2018 edition.
Music at Twilight
Music at Twilight, sponsored by Arbor Ridge/Ridge Care, will be held on Thursday, October 11 from 6 – 8 p.m. at Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden (PJCBG), featuring Atlantic Coast Highway Band. The concert is free and family-friendly.
Previous post: Pumpkin patches
Next post: Visitor center