Music at Twilight

Music at Twilight, sponsored by Arbor Ridge/Ridge Care, will be held on Thursday, September 27 from 6 – 8 p.m. at Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden (PJCBG) on the lawn, featuring Exit 180 Band. The concert is free and family-friendly.

For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, September 22 & 23, 2018 edition.