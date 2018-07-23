The Kernersville Chamber of Commerce is hosting their Music at Twilight, sponsored by Kerner Ridge/Arbor Ridge, on Thursday, July 19 from 6 – 8 p.m. on the lawn at Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden. The concert is free and family-friendly.
For more, see the Tuesday, July 17, 2018 edition.
Music at Twilight
The Kernersville Chamber of Commerce is hosting their Music at Twilight, sponsored by Kerner Ridge/Arbor Ridge, on Thursday, July 19 from 6 – 8 p.m. on the lawn at Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden. The concert is free and family-friendly.
Previous post: Special Needs Beach Party
Next post: KPRD open house