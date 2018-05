Music at Twilight

The Kernersville Chamber of Commerce is hosting their first Music at Twilight this year in a series of four, sponsored by Kerner Ridge/Arbor Ridge, on Thursday, May 24 from 6 – 8 p.m. on the lawn at Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden. The concerts are free and family friendly. For more, see the Tuesday, May 22, 2018 edition.