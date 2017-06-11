On Saturday, June 10, The Brewer’s Kettle is featuring two separate events: Brews for Moo and the Ramble Review.
Ramble Review
The Ramble Review will kick off Saturday night from 3 – 6 p.m. and will feature the band Possum Jenkins. Brews for Moo starts at 5:30 p.m. The event is a fundraiser being held in remembrance of Melissa Drumheller Hilton, who passed away on April 18. For more, see the Thursday, June 8, 2017 edition.
Music and remembrance
On Saturday, June 10, The Brewer’s Kettle is featuring two separate events: Brews for Moo and the Ramble Review.
Previous post: Riding expo
Next post: Chad Greene Memorial Blood Drive