Music and remembrance

On Saturday, June 10, The Brewer’s Kettle is featuring two separate events: Brews for Moo and the Ramble Review.

Ramble Review

The Ramble Review will kick off Saturday night from 3 – 6 p.m. and will feature the band Possum Jenkins. Brews for Moo starts at 5:30 p.m. The event is a fundraiser being held in remembrance of Melissa Drumheller Hilton, who passed away on April 18. For more, see the Thursday, June 8, 2017 edition.