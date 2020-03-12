The Kernersville Museum made its annual presentation and budget request to the Kernersville Board of Aldermen last week and asked for the Town to increase the upcoming year’s contribution by more than $70,000 over this year’s funding level.
For more, see the Thursday, March 12, 2020 edition.
Museum funding
The Kernersville Museum made its annual presentation and budget request to the Kernersville Board of Aldermen last week and asked for the Town to increase the upcoming year’s contribution by more than $70,000 over this year’s funding level.
Previous post: COVID-19 update