Murder confession

A Kernersville man is in custody in Washington, D.C. and awaiting extradition back to Forsyth County after allegedly approaching Metro DC police officers on the street in the early morning hours of January 6 and confessing to murder.

According to a Metropolitan Police Department public incident report, Jaron Alan Kubler, 29, of 5823 Loradale Drive, approached officers at approximately 1:48 a.m. Sunday morning outside the Capital One Arena and stated that he had committed a murder in North Carolina. For more, see the Tuesday, January 8, 2018 edition.