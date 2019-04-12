Murder charge

A Kernersville man is in custody without bail after being accused of murdering his wife on Friday afternoon.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) reported that deputies responded to 2333 Bethel Church Road in Kernersville at approximately 3:35 p.m. on April 5 in reference to a cutting. Upon arrival, deputies discovered a deceased female with wounds to her head and neck, a FCSO press release revealed.

According to the FCSO, a male with knife wounds to his face and neck area was also found at the residence. FCSO officials said the man was transported by Forsyth County EMS to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for treatment. The FCSO has identified the deceased female as Maiko Hyde, 38. The male has been identified as Jason Daniel Hyde, 39, who is the husband of the deceased female.

For more, see the Tuesday, April 9, 2019 edition.