Donna Kay Wishon Munday, 49, went home to be with the Lord, Sunday evening, September 2, 2018 at Forsyth Medical Center.

Donna was born on June 19, 1969 in Forsyth County to Maxie Darwin and Mary Jane Cornett Wishon. She was employed by Women’s Clinical Research. Donna was a member of the Mom’s of Kernersville as well as the PTA at NC Leadership Academy. She loved her family, especially her husband and son.

Donna was preceded in death by her father as well as her step mother, Brenda Wishon.

She is survived by her loving husband of 15 years, Mitchell Munday; son, Mitchell Chase Munday; mother, Mary Jane Cornett Wishon; 4 sisters; 4 brothers; mother in law, Velma Munday; brother in law, Carlos Munday; and several nieces and nephews.

There will be no formal funeral services.

The family will receive friends on Friday, September 7, 2018 from 7 – 9 pm at Burroughs Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association, 4217 Park Place Ct. Glenn Allen, VA 23060 or to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

