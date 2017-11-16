Multiple felony counts

On November 8, Michael Todd Pegram was arrested in Osceola County Florida as a result of an investigation being conducted by the Kernersville Police Department, according to a KPD news re-lease. Police said the investigation began in May and is still in progress. Police said Pegram was charged with multiple felony crimes, including 9 counts of Indecent Liberties with a Child, 2 counts of First Degree Sex Offense, and Attempted First Degree Sex Offense. The offenses charged up to this point in this case occurred on or about January 1991 through December 1996, the KPD said. On Wednesday, November 15, Pegram appeared in court in Osceola County and signed a waiver, waiving his right to an extradition hearing, the KPD said. He remains in the custody of the Osceola County Sheriff’s Department; awaiting transport back to Forsyth County. This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the KPD. For more, see the Thursday, November 16, 2017 edition.