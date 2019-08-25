Mullinax

Joseph W. “Joe” Mullinax, 82, of Kernersville passed away peacefully Sunday, August 25, 2019.

A native of Asheville, NC, Joe was the loving husband of 54 years to Judy Mullinax and the son of the late Ernest Henley Mullinax and Floye Pauline Vollrath Mullinax.

Joe was a strong, kind and gentle man who enjoyed the simple things in life and demonstrated the heart of a servant in everything that he did – whether it was serving his Lord, his family, his friends and neighbors, those in need, or his country.

Joe joined the U.S. Army at 17, and during his service, he spent several months in darkness in Greenland. After discharge from the military, he became an expert Fingerprint Specialist and worked for the FBI and the Washington D.C. Metropolitan Police. He was always fascinated by the unique characteristics of fingerprints and how no two were alike. When he retired at the age of 51, he began volunteering and served countless hours at his church. He also began what he called his “second career” as caregiver to his two grandsons while his daughter was at work, and travel caregiver and playmate to his twin granddaughters in Virginia as frequently as he could visit them.

Family was important to Joe. He deeply loved his wife and supported every goal she wanted to achieve. He cherished time with all of his family. He never turned down an opportunity to play with his daughters or his grandchildren when they were young. He cultivated their imaginations, created play spaces and encouraged them in their talents. He was a patient teacher, whether it was home repair, financial guidance or character development, and he was always cheering his family on and proud of their accomplishments, large or small.

Joe made everyone he came in contact with feel welcomed and valued. He also had a great sense of humor and would toss out a witty remark when you least expected it. Even as he battled Parkinson’s Disease for the last decade, he always found ways to make people laugh. He was a favorite patient to many of his care providers.

Joe lived life well. He loved his Friday night “gang” playing cards and board games, appreciated the friendships made wherever he lived and enjoyed the fun times with his friends at the gym and at his camper at the beach. He selflessly loved all those around him as he walked out his faith in service to others. He was, indeed, a good and faithful servant of the Lord.

Survivors include his wife, Judy, of the home; daughters, Pamela Marie Mullinax Barrett and husband, Kevin, of Kernersville, NC, and Rebecca Lynn Mullinax Penzo and husband, Michael, of Stafford, VA; grandchildren, Kyle Joseph Barrett, Joshua Kevin Barrett and wife, Megan, Courtney Lynn Penzo, and Heather Michelle Penzo; sister, Nellie Pauline Cornwell of Fredricksburg, VA; and several sisters- and brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in death by his brothers, John A. Mullinax, and J. Harry Mullinax.

