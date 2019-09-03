This year marks the 42nd anniversary of the Mountains-to-Sea Trail (MST), a 1,200-mile trail that traverses the state of North Carolina from the mountains all the way to the ocean. On September 7, Oak Ridge MST Committee is hosting a “trail town” hike at Cascades Preserve along the new MST thru trail at 9 a.m.
Oak Ridge is holding their hike in conjunction with the Friends of the MST, who are encouraging people around the state to get on the MST to hike from September 6 – 8 for guided hikes in trail towns. There are 27 MST trail towns.
For more, see the Tuesday, September 3, 2019 edition.
MST anniversary
