The Kernersville Multiple Sclerosis Be Strong Self Help Group is aiming to raise $40,000 for the MS Tour to Tanglewood, which will be held on September 22 & 23 and they still need to raise $10,000 to meet that goal.
For more, see the Thursday, September 6, 2018 edition.
MSBS
The Kernersville Multiple Sclerosis Be Strong Self Help Group is aiming to raise $40,000 for the MS Tour to Tanglewood, which will be held on September 22 & 23 and they still need to raise $10,000 to meet that goal.
Previous post: Electrical Inspector of the Year
Next post: Bridge dedication