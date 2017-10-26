During this year’s Tour to Tanglewood on September 16 and 17, Kernersville’s MS Be Strong (MSBS) Self Help Group raised roughly $50,000 for the National MS (Multiple Sclerosis) Society.
For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, October 14 & 15, 2017 edition.
MS Be Strong
