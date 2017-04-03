Mountain biking team

East Forsyth High School (EFHS) has started a mountain biking team, with their first official race this weekend.

Though there are only four team members, head coach Steve Wright, a history teacher at EFHS and the secretary of the Kernersville Cycling Club, said they hope to grow the team to around 20 members in the next few years. For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, April 1 & 2, 2017 edition.