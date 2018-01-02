Motsinger

Dorothy May Fortner Motsinger, 89, passed away January 2, 2018 at her home. Dorothy was born on October 28, 1928 in Swaim County to Louis and Florence McMahan Fortner. She enjoyed painting and gardening.

In addition to her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Motsinger; and a brother, Winfred Fortner.

Surviving are two sons, Keith Motsinger (Robin) and Kent Motsinger; two grandchildren, Zach and Zoe; two brothers, Bruce and Benny Fortner.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, January 4, 2018 at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens with Rev. Don Hackett officiating. Hayworth Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family. Condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com