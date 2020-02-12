Motsinger

Carl Lee Motsinger passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Pennybyrn at Maryfield.

The family received friends on Saturday February 15, 2020 at Emerywood Baptist Church in High Point. A funeral service was held at 2:00 p.m. conducted by Reverend Timothy Peoples. Burial followed the service at Saints Delight Primitive Church cemetery in Winston-Salem.

Carl was born on June 20, 1931 in Kernersville, NC to the late Ira Lewis Motsinger and Dora Jones Motsinger. After attending Sedge Garden High School where he was a multi-sport athlete, Carl joined the United States Air Force in 1951. He was a strategic Special Command Officer while serving in Guam. While in the Air Force Carl played baseball with the Sky Masters at Travis Air Force Base in California. Once his service was completed, Carl received a degree from Appalachian State University in 1959 and went on to teach at Gray High School in Winston-Salem, where he also coached football and basketball. It was here where he met his wife, Nanci and they married on April 12, 1962. After Carl received his Masters degree from Marshall University in West Virginia in 1966, he and Nanci returned home to North Carolina where he began his career with State Farm Insurance.

Carl was an active member at Emerywood Baptist Church where he served on many committees and was a regular Sunday School teacher.

Carl enjoyed golfing and fishing trip with his brothers.

Carl is survived by his daughters, Shandel M. Andrews (Herb) of Archdale and Stephanie M. Coggins (Brandon) of High Point. Also surviving are four grandchildren, John and Hollis Andrews, Caroline and Claire Coggins; a sister, Nancy Idol of Greensboro; brother, H.M. Motsinger of Dallas, TX, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Carl was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Nanci Motsinger, sisters Bernice Motsinger, Edna Wooten and Linda Harlan, brothers, A.C. Motsinger, Will Motsinger, Richard Motsinger and Earl Motsinger.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Emerywood Baptist Church, 1300 County Club Drive, High Point, NC 27262 or Saints Delight Primitive Baptist Church and Cemetery Fund, 270 Motsinger Drive, Winston-Salem, NC 27107.

Condolences may be shared at www.cumbyfuneral.com. Cumby Family funeral service in High Point is serving the family.