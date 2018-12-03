Motsinger

KERNERSVILLE – Rev. Robert Reed Motsinger, 94, passed away peacefully Sunday, December 2, 2018 at his home surrounded by his family. Robert was born on May 13, 1924 in Forsyth County to Faude Lester and Sally Ann Reed Motsinger. Robert married Violet Matilda Daniels on August 13, 1945, in London, England, while serving in the US Army during WWII as a medic and military police. Their marriage, of 73 years, was a true picture of love and grace. He worked at RJ Reynolds to care for his family, taking early retirement to follow his heart of helping others as a minister. Robert served as the pastor of Manna Baptist Church for 42 years. His desire was to help the hurting to accept Christ as Savior and to receive the peace that he felt when he accepted Christ as his Savior in 1955. He also spoke for many years at the Saturday evening service at the Winston-Salem Rescue Mission.

In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by three brothers, Monroe, Brooks and Charles Motsinger; and three sisters, Letha Joyce, Polly Clodfelter and an infant sister.

Surviving are his wife, Violet Daniels Motsinger; a daughter, Deborah Kay Rosenquist (Joel) of Kernersville; two sons, Daniel Lester Motsinger of Winston-Salem, and Samuel Robert Motsinger (Terry) of Kernersville; three grandchildren, Shawn E. Rosenquist (Meghan), Meredith Motsinger and Logan Motsinger; five great grandchildren; one sister, Nina Holder (Denny); and a host of nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 5, 2018 at Manna Baptist Church with Dr. Harold Fletcher officiating. Burial will follow at Oaklawn Memorial Park with full military honors. The family will receive friends from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 4, at Hayworth Miller Kernersville Chapel.

Memorials may be made to Manna Baptist Church, 4368 Stokesdale Avenue, Winston-Salem, NC 27101.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Anthony Krummer, Dr. Christopher Marshall and Trellis Supportive Care for their loving care of Robert during his illness. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com