Motorcycles in accident

On Thursday, May 3 at approximately 10:50 p.m., two motorcycles were traveling east on East Mountain Street near Macy Grove Road, according to a Kernersville Police Department press release. Both motorcycles were involved in a crash and both operators were thrown from their motorcycles and were taken to Baptist Medical Center, police said.

According to police, alcohol was a factor in this incident. At the time of the press release, police said both were in stable condition.