Motorcycle fatality

One of two motorcyclists involved in an accident near Macy Grove Road last week has died.

According to the Kernersville Police Department (KPD), the crash is still under investigation.

Police said that two motorcycles were traveling east on East Mountain Street near Macy Grove Road at approximately 10:50 p.m. Thursday, May 3 when they were involved in the crash. Both operators were thrown from their motorcycles and taken to Baptist Medical Center.

The KPD has said that alcohol was a factor in the incident.