Motorcycle fatality

A Lewisville man was killed in a traffic accident on East Mountain Street on Sunday, March 8.

According to the Kernersville Police Department (KPD), officers responded to a crash in the roundabout at East Mountain and Graves streets at approximately 5:34 p.m. Police reported that one of the parties involved in the crash succumbed to their injuries at the scene.

On Monday, the KPD identified the victim as Brian Keith Moser.

Police said that Moser was traveling west on East Mountain Street when he failed to navigate the roundabout, lost control of his motorcycle and crashed into the side of another vehicle.

The KPD Traffic Enforcement Team is investigating the incident. This is the first fatal crash in Kernersville in 2020.