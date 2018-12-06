Moss

Mr. Randy Dale Moss, 59, of Wallburg Road went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, December 5, 2018 at his home. He was born on October 10, 1959 in Forsyth County a son of the late William Thomas Moss and Evelyn Anne Martin Moss. Randy worked with Allied Security and Salem Electric for a number of years, was a member of Abbotts Creek Missionary Baptist Church and was married to the love of his life Susan Boyd, July 15, 2006.

Randy is survived by his wife, Susan B. Moss of the home; his canine friend, Maxie; two brothers, Tim Moss (Kay) of Winston Salem and Patrick Moss (Kim) of High Point; several nieces and nephews, Amanda (Jody), Jenilee (Red), Jeffrey, Rebecca (Marchello) and Bobby; one great niece and one great nephew; two sisters-in-law, Kathy Boyd and Tracie Boyd; one brother-in-law, Richard Boyd.

Funeral services for Randy will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, December 8, 2018 at Abbotts Creek Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Mark Hollar officiating. Burial will follow in the church ceme-tery. Randy will remain at the J.C. Green & Sons Funeral Home, Wallburg until placed in the church Saturday, De-cember 8, 2018, where the family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

Memorials may be directed to the animal charity of one’s choice.

