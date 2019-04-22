Moseley

High Point- Ruth Gerber Moseley, 89, passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Forsyth Medical Center.

She was born in Frankfurt, Germany on April 12, 1930 to Fritz and Auguste Gerber. She met her husband, Ralph Moseley, while he was stationed in Germany. They came to the United States in 1953 and resided in the DC metro area for many years.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Ralph Moseley; brother Lothar Gerber.

Ruth is survived by, children Carl Moseley (Paula); Christina Hall (Jeff); Zita Collins; Fritz Moseley; eleven grandchildren Alisa, Thomas, Lucas, Nathaniel, Matthew, Cody, Joshua, Jeremiah, Michael, Sherri and Jesse; twelve great-grandchildren; and brother Horst Gerber.

A celebration of Ruth’s life will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, April 26, 2019 at Bunker Hill United Methodist Church, 1510 Bunker Hill Sandy Ridge Road Kernersville, NC 27284 with Rev. David Rorie officiating. The family will receive friends following the service in the fellowship hall of the church.

Sechrest Funeral Service is honored to serve the Moseley family. Online condolences may be made at sechrestfunerals.com