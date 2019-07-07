Morton

Charles William Morton passed away on July 7, 2019 in Kernersville at the age 0f 88.

He was born in Mooresville on November 3, 1930 to the late Lewis and Elva Morton. Charles attended Huntersville High School where he lettered in baseball and basketball and graduated in 1949. He graduated from Catawba College in 1956 with a B.A Degree.

He was a great athlete. Charles lettered in baseball and basketball in high school. He was even a Kendall Mills Southpaw Knuckleball Pitcher Extraordinaire being one of the youngest players in the Textile League in 1946 at the age of 16. Charles went on to pitch for Gardner Webb and Catawba Colleges. He was offered a professional contract in the Texas League, but declined to serve his country.

Charles proudly served his country in the United States Army. He was a decorated Korean War Combat Soldier.

He went on to become an ordained minister and he served as pastor at Olive Grove Church.

Charles true passion came in coaching and teaching. He was a beloved teacher, coach, and mentor at Oak Summit, Mineral Springs, East Forsyth, Edgewood Christian School and Carver High School. Charles led his teams to championships in football and basketball. He was a high-level sports trainer and used these skills at Carver High School and East Forsyth.

Charles also volunteered in his spare time. He volunteered over 12 years in music therapy for seriously ill and handicapped children.

He is preceded in death by his sisters, Jackie Brooks, Jo Howell and brother Eric Morton. Charles leaves behind his sons, Chuck Morton and Barry (CinCin) Morton; grandchildren, Tori (Walt) Magaha and Charlie Morton; great grandson, Tripp Magaha; siblings, June Morton, Alan Morton, Dickie Morton, and Carol McConnell; and many nieces, nephews, and loved ones.

A memorial service and inurnment will be held at a later date at his family’s home church, Asbury United Methodist Church in Huntersville, NC.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Korean War Project, at koreanwar.org. We must never forget! His buddies died to keep us free!