Steve Morehead, 63, went to be with the Lord, on September 26, 2018. A Celebration and Remembrance of His Life will be from 2:00 – 4:00 PM Sunday September 30, 2018 at Pierce-Jefferson Funeral & Cremation Services Chapel in Kernersville.

Steve was born on December 19, 1954 to the late Dorothy Blankenship Morehead and Hobert Gordon Morehead in Bland, Virginia. He graduated from East Forsyth High School, participating in the graduating class of ‘73. After High School he lived in Kernersville, with his wife, where they raised their daughter, Jamie, and he worked for Precision Fabrics Group Incorporated, in Greensboro until the day he retired.

Steve was known for his love of hunting, fishing, watching NASCAR, and spoiling his daughter and granddaughter, Abigail. As well, he was also known by those who were fortunate enough to meet him, that he was one of the most kindhearted and generous men, they personally have ever met.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Jamie Morehead.

Survivors include his granddaughter, Abigail Morehead; sister, Jenny King; brother, James Morehead; dear friends and sole caretakers, Patricia and David Chandler; as well as many extended family and friends who surrounded him with love, care, and support.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Diabetes Foundation.

