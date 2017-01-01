More arrests

Police in Winston-Salem have arrested two more suspects in connection to the shooting death of a Glenn High School student on Oct. 17, bringing the total of those charged with murder in the case to four. Wednesday night, officials with the WSPD announced three more arrests in connection to Robertson’s death and the shooting incident at the home on South Broad Street.

Jose Noyola Toledo, 17, of 3015 Broadbay Drive, Apt. D in Winston-Salem, was charged with murder and discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.

Manuel Mejia Jimenez, 17, of 811 Utah, Apt. K, of Winston-Salem, was charged with murder and discharging a firearm from within an enclosure. Both of these criminal charges are the result of the investigation into the murder of Robertson, police said.

Alan Yair Benito-Oliva, 16, of 2608 Lewis Street in Winston-Salem, was charged with two counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.

For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, October 26 & 27, 2019 edition.