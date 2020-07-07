Moped driver deceased

A Winston-Salem man who was operating a moped near Walkertown and Kernersville on Sunday night, July 5, was killed after colliding with a vehicle and then being run over by two other cars.

According to the Winston-Salem Police Department (WSPD), officers responded to the scene in the 4300 block of Old Belews Creek Road just before 10 p.m. on a reported vehicle collision. Their initial investigation revealed that the moped, driven by John Dickson, 31, of Winston-Salem, was travelling south on Old Belews Creek Road, when it collided with a 2000 Mercedes traveling north on Old Belews Creek Road after the car’s driver turned left onto Beeson Dairy Road.

Winston-Salem police reported that as Dickson lay on the ground, he was struck by a vehicle,, and then another vehicle, reported as an unknown truck and trailer.

Dickson was pronounced deceased at the scene of the accident. The drivers of the other vehicles were not injured, police said.

The WSPD Traffic Enforcement Unit responded to the scene and has assumed the investigation. The 4300 Block of Old Belews Creek Road was closed for approximately seven hours as police investigated. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the WSPD at 336-773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at 336-727-2800.

For more, see the Tuesday, July 7, 2020 edition.