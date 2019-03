Moore

Jeffrey Lee Moore, age 59, passed away on March 20, 2019 at his home is Tucson, Arizona. He is formerly of Kernersville. Survivors include his wife, Laura, children Brittney, Madison and Taylor, his sons Ryan Lee and Davis Chan Moore, his brother Phillip Moore, of Naples, Florida, and his sister, Denise Moore, of Kernersville, and numerous nephews and nieces. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. He will be missed by all.