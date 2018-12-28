Montileone

KERNERSVILLE-Mr. Anthony Eugene Montileone, Jr., 70, passed away December 26, 2018 at Forsyth Medical Center. He was born March 2, 1948 in Philadelphia, PA to the late Anthony Eugene Montileone and Frances Pietrowski. He was a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church. He loved coaching sports and fishing. He was a jokester and loved to tease and make people laugh. Mr. Montileone was preceded in death by a son, Girard and three brothers, Charles, Frankie, and Vinny. He is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Roseanne; his son, Steven and wife Mari; five grandchildren, Lorelai, Shauna, William, Keenan, and Konnor; nine great-grandchildren. He is also survived by three children in Philadelphia, Tony, Joey, and Betty. He will be greatly missed by his four-legged friend, Rocky. A funeral mass will be held at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, January 2, 2019 at Holy Cross Catholic Church with the Reverend Father Paul Dechant, O.S.F.S. as Celebrant. The family will receive friends following the service in Salesian Hall. Memorials may be made to Dementia Society of America, P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com . (Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel)