Montgomery

Charles “C. L.” Luther Montgomery, Jr., 96, passed away Wednesday January 17, 2018 as he was surrounded by his family.

Funeral Services celebrating his life, and birthday, will be held 3:00PM Sunday January 21, 2018 at Main Street United Methodist Church with Rev. Rick Carter and Rev. Dale Hilton officiating. Interment will follow, with Full Military rites, in the church cemetery. The family will visit with friends in the church fellowship hall immediately following the services on Sunday.

C.L. proudly served his country with the United States Army during WWII. He spent the major portion in the Pacific Theatre of operations. On October 28, 2009 he was privileged to be a participant on the Triad Flight of Honor to Washington, D.C. He also went on an Honor trip to Bedford, Virginia. To all who would visit, he loved to show pictures from his trip on the Flight of Honor and his days in the War. He also loved to tell his many wonderful stories and adventures growing up.

He was born in Forsyth County to the late Bessie Cates and Charles Luther Montgomery, Sr. He also was preceded in death by his beloved wife Evola Varrick Fuller Montgomery, sisters Polly Montgomery Simmons, Frances Montgomery Johnson, Addie Montgomery Freeman, and Thelma Montgomery Sapp, brothers Roy C. Montgomery and Henry Snead Montgomery.

Survivors include his daughters Karen Marion and Doug, and Marla Reed; grandchildren Ashleigh Jakubec and Ben, Brooke Quick and Michael, and Dustin Reed; great-grandchildren Tateum Quick, Ella Quick, Eleanor “Nore” Jakubec, and Harrison Jakubec; his best buddy “Teddy”; and a host of extended family, comrades in arms, and friends.

He loved God, his family, his friends, his country and will remain forever loved in our hearts.

Memorial contributions are asked to be made to Brenner Children’s Hospital, 1 Medical Center Boulevard, Winston-Salem, NC 27103, or Main Street United Methodist Church, 306 S. Main Street, Kernersville, NC, 27284

