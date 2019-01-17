MLK Memorial Day service

Though the official holiday for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day isn’t until Monday, area churches are coming together on Sunday, January 20 for a community service of worship for Human Relations Day, celebrating the life and ministry of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. at Main Street United Methodist Church at 5 p.m.
