Though the official holiday for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day isn’t until Monday, area churches are coming together on Sunday, January 20 for a community service of worship for Human Relations Day, celebrating the life and ministry of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. at Main Street United Methodist Church at 5 p.m.
For more, see the Thursday, January 17, 2019 edition.
MLK Memorial Day service
Though the official holiday for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day isn’t until Monday, area churches are coming together on Sunday, January 20 for a community service of worship for Human Relations Day, celebrating the life and ministry of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. at Main Street United Methodist Church at 5 p.m.
Previous post: Development around Northern Beltway
Next post: Robbery at gunpoint