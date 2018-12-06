Misuse of funds

A Kernersville woman who served as a cookie manager for a local Girl Scout troop has been arrested for allegedly using more than $7,000 from money made from cookie sales for personal use.

On August 30, 2018, Winston-Salem police officers received a report of a fraud from the Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont organization in Colfax. The police department’s Criminal Investigations Division assumed investigative responsibility for the case and the division’s Financial Crimes Section conducted an extensive investigation into allegations of misuse of funds from the 2018 cookie sales from Troop No. 2819.

According to police, Debbie Jo Davison, 43, of 1300 Shields Road #10, was charged Wednesday with one count of obtaining property by false pretenses.

Davison was brought before a Forsyth County magistrate, who issued a $10,000 unsecured bond. Davison’s court date has been set for January 31, 2019.

Anyone with information about these crimes is requested to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.