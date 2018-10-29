After working as a missionary in Nigeria for three years, Katie Riddle returned to Kernersville and has taken on the position as the coordinator of children’s ministries at Main Street United Methodist Church, where she can continue her ministry work.
For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, October 27 & 28, 2018 edition.
Missionary work
