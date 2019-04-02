Dr. Keith Vereen, pastor of Providence Baptist Church, recently returned from a 10 day mission trip to Nairobi, Kenya, where he attended a Christian conference, shared the gospel, fed and helped people living in poverty and gained a better appreciation for life in America.
This was Vereen’s first time visiting the continent of Africa. For more, see the Tuesday, April 2, 2019 edition.
Mission trip to Africa
