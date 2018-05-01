Weather Forecast | Weather Maps

Missing teen

May 1, 2018

Local law enforcement and friends and family don’t have a lot to go on regarding a missing teenager who walked away from a friend’s house last weekend and hasn’t been heard from since.
Sam Sandlin, 17, was last seen at a friend’s house at around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 22. For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, April 28 & 29, 2018 edition.

