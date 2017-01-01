Missing person

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing person.

According to the FCSO, Omarr Burns is a 40-year-old black male, approximately 5’6” and weighing 140-150 lbs., with brown eyes, a darker complexion, and black hair with long dreads.

Burns was last seen on Tuesday, Oct. 22 in the Walkertown area.

Anyone with information regarding Burns’ whereabouts should call the FCSO at 336- 727-2112 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously at 336-727-2800 for English or 336- 728-3904 for Spanish.