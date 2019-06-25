Miss Mary’s Children’s Parade

In a parade all their own, Kernersville children ages six and under will have the chance to march around the courtyard at Town Hall to celebrate Fourth of July during the 36th Annual Miss Mary’s Children’s Parade, sponsored by the Kiwanis Club, on Saturday, June 29 with registration beginning at 9:30 a.m.

