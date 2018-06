Miss Mary’s Children’s Parade

In a parade all their own, Kernersville children ages six and under will have the chance to march around the courtyard at Town Hall to celebrate Fourth of July during the 35th annual Miss Mary’s Children’s Parade, sponsored by the Kiwanis Club, on Saturday, June 30 with registration beginning at 9:30 a.m. For more, see the Tuesday, June 26, 2018 edition.