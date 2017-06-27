Miss Mary’s Children’s Parade

For the first time since its inception, Miss Mary’s Children’s Parade will be without its namesake, following the passing of Mary Mullinax earlier this year on February 27. That’s not to say, though, that her presence won’t be felt.

This year’s children’s parade will be held on Saturday, July 1 with registration beginning at 9:30 a.m. and the parade starting at 10 a.m. in the Town Hall courtyard.

