(MIS)Conception

A group of women will be tackling a difficult, but important topic in a positive manner on Feb. 3 at 4 p.m. in Greensboro with (MIS)Conception, a dance production to raise awareness of infertility. The dance production, put on by Royal Expressions Contemporary Ballet, will be held at the Greensboro-Odeon Theatre. After the performance, there will be a panel discussion with the dancers and knowledgeable healthcare professionals speaking about infertility and miscarriage. For more, see the Thursday, February 1, 2018 edition.