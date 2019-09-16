Miner

KERNERSVILLE – Justin Matthew Miner, 23, passed away Monday, September 16, 2019. Justin was born on November 8, 1995 in New York. He was a 2014 graduate of East Forsyth High School and was employed with Charles Carter Plumbing.

Justin is survived by his parents, Kevin and Darla Miner and Laura Tompkins; sister, Christina Miner; brothers, Brenden and Jayden Miner; paternal grandmother, Brenda Fay (Richard) of Kernersville; grandmother, Dawn Tola of Martinsville, VA; great grandmother, Elizabeth Norton of Fishkill, NY; aunts, Kari Tola of Winston-Salem, and Crystal Miner of Kernersville; uncles, Jason Miner of Wallkill, NY, Brian Tompkins of New York, and Rick Tompkins of New Jersey; a nephew, Grayson O’Reilly of Kernersville; and many loving cousins and friends.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, September 20, 2019 at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel with Rev. Tim Bussey officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the funeral home.

