Kernersville – Marian Mae Miller, 84, passed away Monday, November 19, 2018 at Forsyth Medical Center. Marian was born on February 21, 1934 in Lebanon, PA to John and Bertha Brandt. She was a dedicated member of Sedge Garden United Methodist Church, where she was a member of the United Methodist Women, Stitches of Love, and was a past choir member. Marian enjoyed being a part of the Silver Sneakers and didn’t spend much time apart from her husband, Ralph. She had a kindred, gentle spirit that she passed down to her family and will be dearly missed.

In addition to her parents, Marian was preceded in death by her brother, Norman Brandt; and one sister, Alma Skiles.

Surviving are her husband, Ralph Miller; three sons, Dale Miller (wife, Catusia) of France, Jim Miller (wife, Wanda) of Kernersville, and Glenn Miller (wife, Renate) of Alabama; one daughter, Donna Johnson (husband, Carl) of Kernersville; three grandsons, Josh Miller (wife, Maggie), Danny Miller (wife, Davana), and Alexis Miller; one granddaughter, Nadia Miller; two great grandchildren, Dannalyn Grace and Daya Quinn Miller; and one sister, Esther Bowman.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 24, 2018 at Sedge Garden Unit-ed Methodist Church with Rev. George Freeman officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends following the service in the church Fellowship Hall.

Memorials may be made to Sedge Garden UMC – Choir Fund, 794 Sedge Garden Road, Kern-ersville, NC 27284.

