Military monument

A local Boy Scout who also plays lacrosse at East Forsyth High School will hold a fundraiser during Thursday evening’s junior varsity game this week, with ticket sales from the game going toward his Eagle Scout award, the highest rank awarded in scouting.

For his Eagle Scout project, Ethan Bormann plans to create a monument for East Forsyth alumni who have served in the military. For more, see the Tuesday, March 27, 2018 edition.