Middle school security

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools (WS/FCS) middle schools are now outfitted with front entry access controls like those found at the elementary school level in an effort to improve school safety throughout the district.

According to Jonathan Wilson, director of security for WS/FCS, the district has completed installation of the devices at 14 middle schools. For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, January 12 & 13, 2019 edition.