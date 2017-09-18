Friendly Arabic Church is holding their Middle Eastern Christian Festival on Saturday, September 16 and Sunday, September 17 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. each day with games and activities for children, Gospel music, and cultural booths. Middle Eastern and Mediterranean food will be sold during the event. A worship service (in English) will be held on Sunday from 10 – 11 a.m. under the tent.
For more, see the Thursday, September 14, 2017 edition.
Middle Eastern Christian Festival
