Mickey

Kernersville – Mr. Richard Augustus Mickey, 92, passed away October 12, 2019 at Summerstone Health and Rehabilitation. He was born in Guilford County on September 21, 1927 to the late Claude and Eula Hayes Mickey. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Kernersville, he loved his church where he was a deacon for many years, and he loved the choir. Richard also taught the three year old Sunday School class for many years. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Sue Hutchins Mickey.

He is survived by his daughter, Tammie Spear and her husband Bruce, a son, Randy Mickey and his wife Donna, four grandchildren, Chalena, Candy, R.C., and Sarah.

A funeral service will be held 7:00 PM Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Kernersville by Dr. Steve Martin and Rev. Charles Stevens. The family will receive friends immediately following in the church fellowship hall. A private graveside service will be held Wednesday, October 16, 2019. In lieu of flowers the memorials may be made to Wright State of Mind P.O. Box Laurel Hill, NC 28351 or to Trellis, 101 Hospice Lane Winston Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com