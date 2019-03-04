Merck

May 22, 1955 – February 27, 2019

Patricia Ann Merck passed away on February 27, 2019. The daughter of Lois E. Merck of Kernersville and the late Frederick R. Merck. Patricia earned a BS in Elementary Education from York College of Pennsylvania and an AS in Drafting and Architectural Design from York Technical Institute. She was a long-term member of Kernersville Arts and Crafts Guild. She taught Sunday School for over 17 years as well as volunteering to serve for many years as an Office Angel at Kernersville Moravian Church. In addition to her mother, she is survived by her brother Richard and his wife Stephanie and niece Jennifer. She will be greatly missed by her family and her many friends. Burial will be held at a future date at Kernersville Moravian Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Kernersville Moravian Church.