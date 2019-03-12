Mercer

Robert Allen “Bob” Mercer, 76, of Kernersville passed away Monday March 11, 2019.

Funeral Services celebrating his life will be held 10:00AM Monday March 18, 2019 at the Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Steve Martin officiating. Interment with military honors will follow at 1:00PM in Salisbury National Cemetery.

A native of Johnson City, TN, Bob was the husband of Delinda “Linda” Strickland Mercer and the son of Marion Robert Mercer and Mallie Virginia Mercer, both deceased. He was the owner/operator of Mercer Enterprises, Inc. DBA Atlas Pest Control of Leesburg, FL. He was an avid videographer and enjoyed spending quality time with his precious grandchildren.

In addition to his wife, Linda, Bob is survived by his daughter, Becky Woodard and Bob of Kernersville; sons, Rob Mercer and Betty of Center Hill, FL, and Rich Mercer and Kristina of Eustis, FL; grandchildren, Conner, Ryleigh, Kyndall, Calvin and Lydia; great grandson, Bryce; and sisters, Marian Leaphart, Judy MacCallum and Roger, and Terri Mullins and Marvin.

