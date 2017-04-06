Memory Bound Foundation is hosting their first annual golf tournament on June 3 as a fundraiser in order to send local individuals battling cancer and their families on a dream vacation, and they are looking for both participants and sponsors.
For more, see the Thursday, April 6, 2017 edition.
Memory Bound golf tournament
Memory Bound Foundation is hosting their first annual golf tournament on June 3 as a fundraiser in order to send local individuals battling cancer and their families on a dream vacation, and they are looking for both participants and sponsors.
Previous post: KCK Lunch and Listen
Next post: NC Senior America Pageant contestant